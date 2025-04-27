Conor Benn vows retribution following bitter loss to Chris Eubank Jr.: "Ultimately, I need to do better" 

Conor Benn's plan to recapture lost ground after a period of provisional suspension didn't go according to plan. The UK boxer suffered his first career loss against Chris Eubank Jr. in a twelve-round war. The judges scored the fight 116-112 unanimously in favor of Eubank.

Benn had his moments early in the fight with his aggressive approach when he hurt Eubank on multiple occasions. However, his lack of precision and ring rust became evident as the fight progressed.

Despite wobbling Eubank with heavy shots, Benn couldn’t find the finish in the fight. As the rounds wore on, Eubank's composure and experience took over. He stringed together clean combinations and dominated the final rounds, while Benn spent most of the time in a defensive stance against the ropes.

It was a harsh return to the spotlight for Benn, who spent some time fighting to clear his name following drug test scandals. Sharing his immediate thoughts in the aftermath of the loss to Ring Magazine, Benn said:

"Mixed emotions obviously. No one wants to lose. I've never tasted defeat, so it's a bitter pill to swallow. But such is life. I done the best I could. Some people say they had it a draw, some say I had it... I can only put it down to inactivity. Forty months out of the ring. Ultimately, I need to do better. I've always got to be my harshest critic."

He added:

"I'm proud to be part of a historic event. I hope it lived up to expectation. Fulfilling my legacy and my destiny. Credit to Eubank. I wish him well. But no doubt I'm coming back for revenge... I felt like it was a close fight. Round 11 and 12 maybe I sat on the ropes too long. Had him hurt numerous times throughout the fight. I just couldn’t find the finish."

Check out Conor Benn's comments below:

