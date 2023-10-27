"Conor headlines the first show" - Fans react as Conor McGregor teases boxing event in Saudi Arabia

Despite Conor McGregor's high laurels in MMA, the Irishman bagged his biggest paycheck when he laced up the boxing gloves against Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Per a recent tease by 'The Notorious' on X, he might be trying his hands at the sweet science again. In one of his latest updates, the former UFC two-division champion teased a boxing return in Saudi Arabia, posting a picture from his 2017 bout against Mayweather.

The post has garnered widespread attention, with fans delving into the comments section speculating and discussing the cryptic update.

@dsouzac1984 opined:

"New Saudi deal. Maybe Conor headlines the first show. 👀👀"

Expand Tweet

A skeptical @JoshOnAir wrote:

"Bro you got KO’d in this fight lmao. That’s a “problemo” Kid. 😂"

@Latinoheat_510 stated:

"Are you hinting at a rematch against @FloydMayweather in Saudi Arabia???"

@esilacSynohtnA wrote:

"Get back in the Octagon, then talk."

@mistaremi opined:

"Saudi Arabia ain’t ready for the king. 🤴"

@conor21MCgregor said:

"Waooo you vs Canelo [Alvarez]."

@SGB798 speculated:

"You know the ufc won't allow you to box. You shouldn't have signed that long-term deal . In boxing, you would have been the highest paid against anybody."

@TheGamersWithIn had this to tell McGregor:

"Gotta get through @MikeChandlerMMA first bud, quit hiding."

@ButtersMMA reacted to the picture by saying:

"When Conor gave Floyd more work than 90% of the boxers he’s fought."

@ANobody51901579 wrote:

"Theres no alcohol there, you sure you can handle it?"

Image courtesy @TheNotoriousMMA on X

Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor could've been a great boxer

Despite a TKO loss against Floyd Mayweather in their 2017 fight, Conor McGregor hit the boxing legend with some quality shots and won a few rounds.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes the Irishman could've been a great pugilist if he wanted to.

During episode #137 of the JRE MMA Show, the podcaster told Jorge Masvidal the rationale behind his belief in the Irish superstar's boxing prowess:

"Conor could've been a great boxer. He's got a tremendous uppercut too. The uppercut he caught Floyd with, [that] snapped Floyd's head back, Floyd was like, 'Oh, okay.' He just wasn't composed enough to go 10 rounds with one of the greatest of all time."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments on Conor McGregor below:

Check out the full JRE episode below: