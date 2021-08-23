Conor McGregor 10-8's a fan who attempts to give him life advice on Twitter

Conor McGregor's larger-than-life brand has been built around his quick wit and success inside the octagon over his career.

While his days inside the octagon may not be as smooth-going as they once were, the Irishman sure does keep his wit intact. Of course, there are times when Conor McGregor may throw around statements that tend to trouble certain sections of society. However, 'The Notorious' does not pay heed to such scenarios.

Furthermore, the good old insult-in-an-acceptable-way is not lost on the former champ-champ. He recently came upon a fan who argued whether the huge amount of revenue he has generated over his career was worth losing "his own soul". The user wrote:

"For what profits a man if he gains the whole world but loses his own soul."

The Tweet is probably a dig at Conor McGregor for his recent spate hateful Tweets directed at former opponents and rivals.

Conor McGregor responded to the Tweet. He wrote:

"Wow that’s so deep! And you’ve got a black and white profile picture too wow! You’ve got it all figured out bro tell us more."

The unmistakable tone of sarcasm does bring a smile to the face of someone willing to let loose and acknowledge the retort in good humor.

Conor Mcgregor reveals why he has been on a nasty tweet-and-delete spree recently

Conor McGregor has garnered a lot of negative media recently. This is because the fighter often takes to social media to make mean, hurtful comments about his rivals and, more disturbingly, their families.

His actions have been frowned upon by many in the world of combat sports. UFC light heavyweight fighter Anthony Smith also made it known that Conor McGregor has crossed a line by consistently making such remarks. He said that people can even "get shot" for saying such extreme things.

In response to Anthony Smith, Conor McGregor wrote:

"@lionheartasmith who’s getting shot for what? What the f**k are you saying you big zombie. The disrespect coming my way consistently is what is causing my response. Are you stupid? You do not see this? F**k off and leave me alone you losers. You nobodies. I’m preparing to return."

McGregor argues that it is the "constant" disrespect he receives that makes him act out on social media. Whatever the reason may be, Dustin Poirier himself believes that Conor McGregor's antics, like the nasty comments immediately after their rematch, are simply signs of an excellent business acumen.

