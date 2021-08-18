"I can't handle the tweets" - Anthony Smith says Conor McGregor has gone way too far with recent controversial statements

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith believes Conor McGregor has gone “too far” with regards to his recent attacks over social media.

There’s no way of getting around the fact that Conor McGregor has been pretty unpredictable over the course of the last few months. From insulting Khabib Nurmagomedov’s deceased father to trying to create tension between Dustin Poirier and his wife, this has definitely been the “heel” era of Conor McGregor’s run in the UFC.

Has Conor McGregor gone too far?

Still, the mixed martial arts world will always have room for a guy like 'The Notorious', regardless of how crass his insults may get - but as indicated by Anthony Smith, it’s now proving to be a bit too much for some people. In an interview with LowKickMMA, 'Lionheart' said:

“I can’t handle the tweets. I didn’t like it when he was attacking Khabib and his family and his religion and the personal stuff. Me and Luke Rockhold have gone back and forth several times and neither one of us have ever attacked each other personally. Even Jon and I. It’s gotten a little personal, but it hasn’t really crossed over to like, too much.

“Conor is just - it’s too far, it’s way too far. Take all of this fighting bulls*** out of the picture. People get shot for a lot less than that. Maybe I just grew up different.”

Catch LowKickMMA's interview with Anthony Smith below:

Anthony Smith is known for being a pretty nice guy within the grand scheme of MMA, but in reality, this is an opinion that’s being thrown around fairly frequently now with regards to Conor McGregor. He’s a man who doesn’t shy away and just blurts out what he’s thinking, often after a few drinks on Twitter.

There’s no way of denying just how much of an influence he’s had on the sport across the last decade, but it goes beyond that.

There are so many people who look up to Conor McGregor and see him as a role model but pretty soon, that’ll stop being the case if he isn’t able to open his eyes and really see the bigger picture.

