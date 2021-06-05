UFC star Anthony Smith reveals who he's fighting on September 18

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith will reportedly take on Ryan Spann in the main event of UFC Fight Night on September 18, 2021.

The update regarding Anthony Smith's next appearance was tweeted by Evan Wheeler, an MMA journalist for Fightful.com. In the tweet, Evan Wheeler wrote:

"Didn't see anyone report it, but Anthony Smith did confirm via UFC Live on ESPN 2 that his next fight is scheduled for September 18th against Ryan Spann in the headliner of a #UFC event in Las Vegas. Significant scrap at 205 pounds, great fight really."

Didn't see anyone report it, but Anthony Smith did confirm via UFC Live on ESPN 2 that his next fight is scheduled for September 18th against Ryan Spann in the headliner of a #UFC event in Las Vegas. Significant scrap at 205 pounds, great fight really. #MMATwitter #UFCVegas28 — Evan Wheeler (@Evzsz) June 5, 2021

Anthony Smith's purported opponent, Ryan Spann, is currently the eleventh-ranked light heavyweight fighter in the UFC. Spann holds a professional MMA record of 19-6. A product of Dana White's contender series, Ryan Spann began his tenure with the UFC in September 2018.

Ryan Spann has only lost one out of the six bouts he has had in the promotion. Out of his nineteen career wins, Ryan Spann has only let three go into the hands of the judges. Eleven of the nineteen wins came by way of submission, while five came via knockout.

How does Anthony Smith compare to Ryan Spann?

'Lionheart' Anthony Smith has a lot of experience. He has competed for the light heavyweight title against Jon 'Bones' Jones in a fight that lasted five rounds, and he is looking to enter the title picture again.

Anthony Smith has participated in 51 career fights, out of which he has won 35. Even more astoundingly, Anthony Smith has only let two of his victories be decided by judges. Put simply, Anthony Smith has a finishing rate of over 94%.

Lionheart is back in the win column! 🦁 ♥️



Anthony Smith scores the first-round submission! 👏#UFCVegas15 pic.twitter.com/iP0mA4AjZn — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 29, 2020

What further intrigues one towards the fight is how Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann match up stylistically. Especially on the ground, the fight can go any which way. With factors like Anthony Smith's ability to scramble off his back and Ryan Spann's immense power on the feet, the fight promises to be an explosive chess match.

Time into @espn 2 at 530et with @MikeMav22 and @KarynBryant . We have some great pre fight chatter for ya and maybe I’ll drop a little ditty on what’s next for me :) pic.twitter.com/wMjE5QQh2w — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) June 4, 2021

Although the bout has not yet been officially announced by the UFC, Anthony Smith's statement on ESPN 2 is enough to get fight fans all riled up. Who do you think wins the 205-pound scrap? Let us know in the comments section!

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh