Conor McGregor has a 5-word reaction as late legendary Irish musician is honored with funeral procession 

In a touching farewell to the legendary Irish musician Shane MacGowan, Conor McGregor paid tributes as Dublin hosted a funeral procession in his honor.

The streets reverberated with emotion as a horse-drawn carriage bearing MacGowan's coffin draped in the Irish flag made its way through the city. Mourners lined the streets, offering their silent respects to the iconic lead singer of The Pogues, who passed away last week at the age of 65.

The Irish superstar, expressing his sentiments on his official 'X' handle, wrote:

"Rest in Peace Mr. MacGowan 🙏🇮🇪."

MacGowan's wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, took to Instagram on Thursday to convey her gratitude for the outpouring of support:

“So many beautiful people are pouring their hearts and souls into making it magnificent and magical and memorable for him and for us who are left behind. Shane hated funerals and he refused to go to them with a few rare exceptions. So it’s incredible to think that so many people want to come to his.”

Shane MacGowan battled various health challenges in recent years, having used a wheelchair since a pelvis injury in 2015. Last year, he confronted viral encephalitis, a potentially life-threatening brain inflammation. His struggles also manifested in dental issues, leading to a full set of implants in 2015 due to the toll of substance abuse.

Conor McGregor fires back at Senator Eileen Flynn in fiery online rant

Conor McGregor unleashed a scathing online tirade against Senator Eileen Flynn. The verbal onslaught came in response to the politician's public refusal to support the Irishman's potential presidential candidacy.

In a recent audio clip shared on his official platform 'X,' the UFC star targeted Senator Flynn and criticized her stance. The 35-year-old, visibly angered, responded to Flynn's comments, stating:

"[I was] just reading an article. Just reading the latest hit piece from the rag that is the f*****g rag of all rags, The Sun. The Sun where the sun doesn't shine. Senator Eileen Flynn has said [that] she wouldn't nominate me to washing the dishes. How disrespectful. Senator, I nominate you to brush your teeth and see the dentist because if ever it was a cause to bring back masks, I would call for it. You weren't even voted in. You were nominated as a token."

