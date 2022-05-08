Conor McGregor is absent from updated USADA testing pool, Henry Cejudo reacts

Despite rehabbing and preparing to make his return to active competition, Conor McGregor is absent from the updated USADA testing pool. According to a recent tweet, the Irishman hasn't been tested in 8-9 months. Henry Cejudo reacted to the news and called for McGregor to resume his USADA testing.

Conor McGregor has kept the world updated on his rehab and training progress by regularly posting videos on social media. However, he has given no update about his USADA status.

Henry Cejudo, who is preparing to make his comeback to the octagon, called on ‘Notorious’ to take this necessary step in a tweet:

"Come on in, the water's fine! @TheNotoriousMMA #TheReturn #McTapper"

It is mandatory for every active UFC fighter to be a part of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool. This makes them available to be subjected to anti-doping testing performed by the agency.

A few weeks ago, Henry Cejudo posted a video of himself signing official USADA testing documents, making it clear that he was eyeing a UFC return.

Watch Henry Cejudo sign the USADA documents in the video below:

In his post-fight interview at UFC249 in 2020, the former two-division champion announced his retirement. After defeating Dominic Cruz, Cejudo called it quits, vacating both the flyweight and bantamweight titles in the process. However, he has been vying for a comeback and is eager to fight featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Conor McGregor teases potential move after UFC lightweight title

'The Notorious' is no stranger to the 155lbs division, having held the lightweight belt once during his storied career. While he’s been campaigning for a welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman, he doesn’t exclude going after the belt that was in his possession in the past.

A day before UFC 274, news broke of Charles Oliveira missing weight. The Brazilian fighter was only 0.5 lbs over the 155-pound limit. He was given an hour to make the cut and was unable to do so. As a result, Oliveira was stripped of the belt, making Justin Gaethje the only fighter eligible to win it at UFC 274.

Fans took to social media to comment on the entire situation. Conor McGregor shared one of the posts, teasing a potential move after the vacated belt.

The video clip posted by @The UFCStats shows a famous moment from WrestleMania 31 when Seth Rollins cashed his Money in the Bank contract during the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns WWE World Heavyweight title match. This turned it into a three-way affair, with Seth Rollins winning the belt to the surprise of the fans.

Conor McGregor could be teasing a return to the lightweight division as the third party involved in the title picture. He initially won the title at UFC 205 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez via TKO. He was stripped of the title due to inactivity and then unsuccessfully challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for it at UFC 229.

