Conor McGregor

Former UFC Middleweight Champion, Anderson Silva recently called-out Conor McGregor and challenged the Irishman to a fight at 176-pounds catchweight.

In response to 'The Spider', McGregor has now seemingly accepted the former UFC Champion's challenge and by the looks of it, is willing to step into the Octagon with the Brazilian.

Conor McGregor accepts Anderson Silva's challenge to a fight

A few days prior, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and revealed his list of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. The Irishman's list was dominated by the likes of Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, and Jon Jones, and considering that Silva had conquered the UFC's Middleweight Division during the prime stages of his career, McGregor's list can hardly be argued with.

On Wednesday, Silva took to his official Instagram handle and called out McGregor to a fight, claiming that he is willing to share the Octagon with the former UFC Champ-Champ in a fight at catchweight.

“I have an immense admiration for the great athlete Conor and I believe that a super fight would be something historic for the sport. “Neither of us need to prove anything to anyone; I believe UFC and sport fans would like to see this great martial show, testing my martial skills with him would be fantastic!!”- wrote Silva.

Silva's call-out certainly caught the attention of Conor McGregor, who in response, took to Twitter and had a simple two-worded reply to 'The Spider'. 'The Notorious One' accepted the former UFC MIddleweight Champion's challenge, via the following tweet:

Could McGregor and Silva possibly fight in the UFC?

Conor McGregor is currently busy with his feuds in the UFC's Lightweight and Welterweight Division. The Irishman recently called-out newly crowned interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Justin Gaethje after his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

McGregor also has had his fair share of issues with arch-rival Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov, despite having fought the two in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Talks of a potential UFC Welterweight Championship bout between reigning champ Kamaru Usman and McGregor has also been discussed.

Therefore, a fight between Silva and McGregor seems pretty unlikely at this stage. 'The Spider' was last seen competing in the Octagon at UFC 237 when he lost to Jared Cannonier in the first round of the fight. The former UFC Middleweight Champion is yet to step back into the Octagon since May of 2019 and it remains to be seen what plans he has in store for himself, at the age of 45.