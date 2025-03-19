Conor McGregor acknowledges X user's video in support of him in the wake of 'Conor doesn't speak for us' comments by Irish political leaders

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon in nearly four years, as his last appearance came at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. He has remained, by far, the biggest star in mixed martial arts despite his inactivity.

His stardom was on display on Monday as he met with United States President Donald Trump in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. The meeting led to a back-and-forth with Micheal Martin, the Taoiseach of Ireland, who claimed that he doesn't speak for the nation. McGregor acknowledged a post from X user @DebsUncensored, where she defended the former double champ, stating:

"Is anybody else finding the whole McGregor hate campaign just a little bit humorous? I mean, they're all scampering like rats, aren't they? 'Please Taoiseach, pick me, pick me, I know how to finish him, I'll make up a fake story, I'll call him a r*pist.' The mainstream media hates us vehemently and the truth. They are just like, 'Who's a good government minion?'

She continued:

"That whole page, Conor doesn't speak for us, who told you [that] you could say that? Did you go around and ask the opinions of all the Irish people? Because you certainly don't speak for us. And for the record, he speaks for me. He speaks for every Irish person that has been totally ignored and trampled. He speaks for the Irish people that no longer have a voice because they're dead as a result of diversity."

Check out the X user's comments on Conor McGregor and his acknowledgement below:

Conor McGregor's acknowledgement

McGregor has previously shared that he is interested in running for a political position in Ireland. While it is unclear if he will enter the political field, he voiced his frustrations with the way the country is being run during his recent visit to the White House.

What did Micheal Martin say about Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor drew some pushback for his comments during his meeting with United States President Donald Trump. Micheal Martin was among those critical of 'The Notorious', claiming his comments do not speak for the Irish people. The Taoiseach of Ireland took to X, stating:

"St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship. Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland."

Check out Micheal Martin's comments on Conor McGregor's meeting with Donald Trump below:

McGregor voiced his displeasure against immigration into the country. He later fired back at Martin by claiming that Dublin has gone from one of the safest cities in Europe to one of the most dangerous.

