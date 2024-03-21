Conor McGregor addresses rumored "beef" with UFC 

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has opened up on his alleged dispute with the UFC.

McGregor previously expressed dissatisfaction with UFC CEO Dana White's public rejection of his request to headline an upcoming pay-per-view event at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. There has been uncertainty regarding the timeline for the Irishman's potential octagon return, as it appears to be constantly delayed.

In an interview with talkSport, McGregor expressed his desire to get back into the octagon and his discontent with the promotion for keeping him out of it.

He said:

"There's been no talk, like about anything. So I wonder what's next...Obviously I got the [Nate] Diaz trilogy. That's what I had said for The Sphere. You know, there was cold water put on that publically off the bat and I wasn't happy with that. I need discussion or conversation because if I lose interest, I'm not getting anything back."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet

However, McGregor recently claimed that he had spoken with the promotion and is likely to return this summer against Michael Chandler, though the specifics of the bout haven't been made public yet.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, McGregor disclosed that he has no ill will toward the UFC and that the organization will soon release a statement about his next fight.

'The Notorious' said:

''They'll announce it, the UFC. I'm excited to go about it, there's always great business with these. People wanna make a beef, it's aint no beef. I'm happy where I'm at.''

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Given that the two competed against one another as coaches in season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, McGregor was anticipated to face Chandler before the end of 2023. But several factors, including McGregor's issues with USADA, prevented their fight from coming to fruition.

In his last octagon outing at UFC 264, McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier via TKO in the opening round. Chandler, On the other hand, is also coming off a loss against Poirier at UFC 281, where he was submitted in Round 3.

Conor McGregor teases a three-round fight in his UFC comeback

Since taking on Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014, Conor McGregor has not engaged in a three-round match. In addition, each of his ten fights since that match has served as the main event, with nine of those on pay-per-view.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, McGregor spoke to Ariel Helwani and disclosed that his comeback may involve three rounds. He said:

"Maybe I might say to them, 'look, I'm just doing three rounds, lads, for this one and I want to just wet me beak. I'll do three rounds really nicely now, rather than pushing through to get to five.''

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet