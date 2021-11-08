Conor McGregor agrees to fight Michael Chandler "at some stage" in the future, congratulates 'Iron' for his performance at UFC 268

In a recent post on Twitter, Conor McGregor admitted that he would be open to a fight against Michael Chandler somewhere down the line. The Irishman also took the opportunity to congratulate Michael Chandler on his tough performance at UFC 268.

Responding to Michael Chandler's initial tweet, which proposed a fight between himself and the former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor revealed that he would be open to sharing the octagon with the former Bellator lightweight champ.

Subsequently referring to Chandler's losing performance against Justin Gaethje this past weekend, Conor McGregor gave his American contemporary some props for the heart he showed inside Madison Square Garden.

"I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

Michael Chandler's most recent outing inside the octagon came to an unfavorable end. His fight with 'The Highlight', which opened Saturday's main card, ended with Gaethje getting his hand raised by way of a unanimous decision.

Michael Chandler looks forward to a scrap against Conor McGregor

In response to Conor McGregor's kind words, Michael Chandler took to Twitter in a bid to reiterate his interest in the fight. Considering the losses that both McGregor and Chandler have accumulated recently, a fight between the two would appear to make sense.

"Thank you sir. It would be my pleasure. See you soon."

Michael Chandler made his way into the UFC with a significant amount of momentum on his back from Bellator. Although he has failed to recapture the same success in the UFC, 'Iron' has managed to earn the respect of the fans with his performances and his willingness to fight the best.

Having won his debut against Dan Hooker in style, Chandler has now suffered consecutive losses at the hands of Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prior to UFC 268, the former three-time Bellator champ dropped to No.5 in the UFC's official lightweight rankings, making way for the surging Islam Makhachev at No. 4.

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Harvey Leonard