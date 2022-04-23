Conor McGregor should aim for title shot instead of tune-up fight, says Chael Sonnen - "What's the point of having power if you're not gonna wield it?"

Chael Sonnen doesn't think it'd be a good idea for Conor McGregor to take a tune-up fight upon his imminent octagon return. According to the former UFC middleweight contender, the Irishman should look to fight for the title next against Kamaru Usman.

'The American Gangster' pointed out that due to his immense popularity, McGregor is in a position where he can call his shots in the UFC. According to him, the Irish superstar should use that position of authority to bag himself an immediate title shot whenever he fights next.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"You have a guy who's a contender in neither weight class and he can get title shot in either one of them, great spot but what's the point of having power if you're not going to wield it?"

Watch the video below:

'The Notorious' is expected to return to the octagon later this year and his next fight is yet to be announced.

Is a potential matchup between Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman a major mismatch?

Conor McGregor has previously stated that he wishes to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in his comeback fight. The Irishman said that he's unwilling to compete as a lightweight going forward and that his bulked up frame is better suited to competing as a welterweight.

Although Kamaru Usman is likely to defend his title against Leon Edwards next, McGregor could replace the Englishman because of his drawing power. Having said that, the question remains, should he be given an immediate title shot?

The Irishman is 1-3 in his last four fights and suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats in 2021. McGregor hasn't faced any of the top contenders at 170lbs. Although he did fight Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone at welterweight, neither of the two are contenders in the division.

Usman, on the other hand, is currently the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC and one of the most dominant fighters on the planet. He viciously knocked out former challenger Jorge Masvidal, who Dana White thought was "too big" for Conor McGregor.

Several fans and analysts consider a potential matchup between Usman and McGregor to be a mismatch, and given the recent form of both men, could we disagree?

Edited by Allan Mathew