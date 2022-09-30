"Member that show you were in? Ye, me neither" - Conor McGregor roasts former UFC champion over movie career while bragging about his upcoming film in now-deleted tweet

Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping are arguably the two biggest MMA stars to come out of the European region. However, that hasn't stopped the pair from engaging in a war of words from time to time.

Bisping has occasionally gone after the Irishman via his YouTube channel. 'The Count' has released a video discussing why McGregor isn't an 'all-time' featherweight, as well as why the career of the 'Notorious' is on a downward spiral.

The Irishman has also taken shots at 'The Count', referring to him as a 'nobody' in a series of tweets that were in response to Bisping questioning McGregor's legacy. However, 'Notorious' seems to have reignited his beef with Bisping after targeting the Brit in a recent tweet.

The Irishman is currently on the set of Road House, where he will co-star alongside Jake Gyllenhal in a remake of the 1989 classic. With acting on his mind, McGregor took to Twitter to insult an array of UFC fighters who are looking at a career in Hollywood.

The tweet has since been deleted, but fortunately a screenshot of the tweet was captured and posted to bjpenn.com.

"All these little twerps wanna be actors now. Little twerps, There's Only One Mac Daddy. Bad to the bone but with a good heart. Action with Jake gyl or Rom com with Sarah Jessica. Bisping, member that show you were in. Ye me neither"

Screenshot of the since-deleted Conor McGregor tweet

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz trade words on Twitter as they reignite beef

Conor McGregor has never been shy of taking to social media to insult or abuse a fighter. The Irishman recently issued a warning to long-time rival Nate Diaz that he should stay far away from Hollywood.

The Stockton native and the Irishman first clashed in 2016, when Rafael dos Anjos had to pull out of his lightweight title fight against McGregor. Diaz was asked to be the emergency replacement, and the pair began their war of words in the build-up to the fight.

Diaz pulled off a dramatic upset at UFC 196, beating 'Notorious', and a rematch was organized immediately. While the build-up to their first fight was intense, it was the second encounter where things really started to heat up. Bottles were thrown back and forth during a press conference, and insults were traded repetitively.

However, it now seems that the bad blood between Diaz and McGregor lingers on, after the pair traded jabs on Twitter. Both tweets have since been deleted, but a screenshot of each tweet was captured.

Conor McGregor instigated things with the following:

"Stay out of my acting game I'll smash your jaw in"

Nate Diaz replied by tweeting this:

"Why you acting like you can still fight. Actor"

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting The Conor and Nate rivalry reignites over... acting The Conor and Nate rivalry reignites over... acting 😬 https://t.co/7UccH3tOdJ

