Conor McGregor's UFC career 'on the downslide,' insists Michael Bisping - "He's lost three out of his last four"

Michael Bisping has asserted that Conor McGregor’s UFC career is on the downslide. During a live chat on his YouTube channel, Bisping addressed McGregor’s recent statements regarding his much-awaited UFC comeback.

The Irishman has vowed to return stronger than ever from his ongoing injury hiatus and believes his UFC career is far from over. Bisping addressed this and stated:

“I’m sure he [McGregor] will box again, probably when he’s done with his UFC career. But his UFC career isn’t just beginning, let’s be honest. I would say, respectfully, his UFC career is on the downslide now.”

‘The Count’ explained that McGregor’s UFC career has been akin to a rollercoaster ride, one that witnessed him reach the pinnacle of MMA.

Nevertheless, Bisping noted that no one can stay on top forever, adding that McGregor’s career has lately been on a downward trajectory. He insinuated that just like a rollercoaster ride, even the downslide is initially exciting, but the ride becomes relatively slow while going through minor ups and downs. However, the Englishman did note that there's always a puncher's chance but stuck with reason as he expressed his concern:

“That’s what’s going on with McGregor’s career. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe he knocks out Kamaru Usman and becomes the welterweight champion. But I don’t think that’s gonna happen. He’s lost three out of his last four [fights].”

Regardless, Bisping acknowledged the heights that ‘Notorious’ scaled. He lauded McGregor for being undefeated over several fights early in his UFC run, becoming a double-champion, and being the biggest star in combat sports.

He opined that although McGregor’s recent losses likely signify that his career is on a downward spiral, he could stage a successful comeback. Bisping indicated that McGregor will always be a box office draw in the fight game irrespective of his wins and losses.

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Conor McGregor’s career and more in the video below:

Kamaru Usman’s sharp response to Conor McGregor’s call-outs

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier in their lightweight bout at UFC 264 last July. He is expected to return at the end of 2022 or early 2023 and has claimed that he’d like to fight for the lightweight title or Kamaru Usman’s welterweight belt next.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who’s currently recovering from his hand injury issues, recently addressed McGregor’s call-outs. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman jibed that McGregor is manipulating the media by making such claims to keep his name in the news:

"This guy is not relevant. He hasn't done anything in the sport as of late. So, in order for him to be relevant, he has to try to attach his name to someone who is relevant.”

Watch the video below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari