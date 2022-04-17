"He hasn't done anything in the sport as of late" - Kamaru Usman feels Conor McGregor is running his mouth to stay "relevant"

Kamaru Usman believes that Conor McGregor is at a point in his career where he’s just trying to stay relevant in the sport by calling out names that will get the media's attention.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the UFC welterweight champion said:

"This guy is not relevant. He hasn't done anything in the sport as of late. So, in order for him to be relevant, he has to try to attach his name to someone who is relevant. And what the media is not understanding, the media is not getting right now."

'The Nigerian Nightmare' made these comments soon after McGregor teased a move to welterweight to challenge for the 170-pound belt upon his UFC return.

The Irish megastar has been away from competition since suffering a broken leg during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He has since called out several high-profile names as his next potential opponent.

McGregor is now aiming for a return to the octagon this summer.

Kamaru Usman open to Khamzat Chimaev fight after Leon Edwards defense

Kamaru Usman looks set to take on No. 2-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, but he is well aware there's another fresh contender vying for his throne.

During the same interview with TMZ Sports, the 34-year-old acknowledged Khamzat Chimaev's impressive win at UFC 273. He suggested that the two might finally cross paths after his bout against 'Rocky', which is expected to take place this summer.

Here's what Usman said:

"This kid has done a good job, going out there and defeating the number two guy in the division. So yeah, that's the next fight after Edwards. That's the next fight. But Edwards is our focus right now."

'The Nigerian Nightmare' defeated all the top contenders at 170 pounds before going back around for another run, which included rematches against Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Kamaru Usman is now expected to take on Leon Edwards for the second time, with July being heavily discussed as the potential date. The fight will mark Usman's sixth title defense since capturing the belt from Tyron Woodley in March 2019.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev has been considered the biggest threat to Usman's title since breaking into the welterweight top 15. With his latest performance against Gilbert Burns, 'Borz' has stretched his undefeated streak to 11-0.

