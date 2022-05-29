Conor McGregor claims UFC journey is still 'being written', promises octagon return - "That story is far from over"

Conor McGregor recently revealed that he is steadily preparing for his UFC return and will definitely grace the sport with some spectacular performances.

The UFC superstar revealed in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports that he is recovering from his injury at a much faster rate and that he plans to resume his training schedule soon. The Irishman has also stated that he will return to the octagon soon to resume his UFC career and prove himself in the fight game once again.

Speaking of his return to the octagon, the former two-division UFC champ had this to say:

"Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC - that story is far from over, in fact it's just being written, it is just the beginning."

Conor McGregor last entered the octagon for his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. During the fight, the Irish fighter suffered a broken lower left tibia and has been out of commission since.

McGregor recently teased his return to the octagon in July of this year, after nearly a year in recovery. The UFC president also told TMZ Sports that the fighter is expected to return this summer.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The date of my return is… The date of my return is…

With his return to the octagon, McGregor has expressed his willingness to fight for the welterweight title belt in order to fulfill his wish of becoming a three-division champion of the promotion.

Speaking of his interest to fight against current division champ Kamaru Usman, the 'Notorious' had this to say:

"I believe versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute... I feel confident against Usman. A jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him."

You can check out McGregor's full interview with The MacLife below:

Daniel Cormier names who according to him should Conor McGregor take on his comeback fight

Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor should fight either Nate Diaz or Michael Chandler upon his return to the octagon.

The Irish superstar, according to 'DC,' should fight Diaz in a trilogy. However, he believes that the former two-division champion would be more interested in facing Michael Chandler, who currently has a lot of hype behind him, especially after his recent brutal knockout victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

While appearing in a recent video on ESPN MMA's YouTube Channel, the Louisianan had this to say:

"Well, I've got two names I know who he [McGregor] should fight and I know who he probably will fight. Who he should fight is Nate Diaz. They should complete this trilogy, it's a massive fight, both guys are not necessarily in the title picture right now, it's a fun fight. We've seen it twice and both of them have delivered. I think it's evenly matched so I think he should fight Nate Diaz. Who I believe he will fight is Michael Chandler because Michael Chandler has taken the UFC by storm."

You can check 'DC' name the next opponents for Conor McGregor in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku