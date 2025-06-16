Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira, and other UFC stars embrace the Father's Day spirit

Several UFC stars embraced their softer side on Father’s Day with wholesome posts on social media.

Conor McGregor shared a grateful nod to his family and sent a message to all the Dads "who make a real effort for their family." His partner Dee Devlin reacted to the post with a beautiful message, writing:

"We love you beyond words!! Thank you for all you do for me and the kids, you are our world! Happy Father’s Day to you, daddy."

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira, never far from a gym even on holidays, marked the day with training. Max Holloway’s wife, Alessa Quizon, wrote a heartfelt post honoring the former featherweight champ and his bond with their son, Rush. She wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day, my love @blessedmma .You have been Rush’s number one since day one. Thank you for all that you have done and continue to do. Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads and father figures out there!"

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day to all those present dads or significant others who love somebody and are guiding them throughout life. It’s true when you have children your perspective really changes. I no longer think of myself, but I think of my future generations and how we could make this world a better place. And just to double down happy Father’s Day to my daddy @realdonaldtrump."

Meanwhile, UFC reporter Megan Olivi honored her own father with a touching tribute. She posted a photo of him standing proudly next to a Hall of Fame wall.

Check out some of the Father's Day posts below:

UFC fighters and stars celebrate Father's Day. [Screenshots courtesy: Accounts on Instagram]

When Alex Pereira's son claimed that he wants to become a UFC champion in the future

Alex Pereira’s son, Allesandro Vidal Silva, is already dreaming big, having declared his goal to fight at UFC 400 and become a champion. In the past, Pereira posted a clip of his kids playing soccer that turned into a playful brawl, leading him to joke that soccer isn’t their path.

Instead, the fire to fight seems to be burning early, especially in Allesandro. Pereira claimed that while he's strict with his kids, he doesn't "force" them to train. Sharing his goals in an episode of UFC 300 Embedded, he said:

"I will fight at UFC 400 and I'm gonna be a UFC champ."

Check out the Instagram post below:

