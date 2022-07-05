Conor McGregor and Alexander Volkanovski stand as fighters with best significant strike margins versus Max Holloway

Conor McGregor is the only UFC fighter besides Alexander Volkanovski to have outstruck Max Holloway by a significant number of strikes.

Volkanovski delivered a record-setting performance against Holloway in their trilogy bout at UFC 276 this past Saturday. According to UFCStats, 'The Great' outlanded Holloway by 72 significant strikes in their latest encounter, breaking his own record of 35 against 'Blessed'. While Volkanovski remains the top featherweight to have outlanded the former champion, McGregor isn't far behind as seen in the tweet below:

The Irishman managed to outland Holloway by 30 significant strikes when the pair collided in August 2013. The fight saw McGregor edge out a unanimous decision win over the young Hawaiian fighter.

Max Holloway still interested in Conor McGregor rematch

Max Holloway is still optimistic about a potential rematch with Conor McGregor nearly nine years after his loss to the Irish megastar. In the lead up to his UFC 276 bout, 'Blessed' expressed interest in a second meeting with McGregor and stated that the pair were too young when they fought the first time. Here's what Holloway said during an interaction with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto:

"Go ask the fans. Because give them what the fans want. The people keep talking about it. That [first] fight was, like I said, that fight was 'Baby Max, Baby Conor'. We was just two babies in the UFC doing our thing."

Watch Max Holloway discuss a potential Conor McGregor rematch below:

Max Holloway has been calling out McGregor for a long time now. The 30-year-old even proposed earlier that the two could clash in the Irishman's much-anticipated return to the octagon.

'The Notorious' hasn't competed at featherweight since late 2015 when he viciously knocked out Jose Aldo to claim the 145-pound title. Following the win, the Irish star moved up to lightweight to capture a second title, becoming the UFC's first simultaenous dual-champion.

McGregor last fought against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 where he suffered a gruesome leg injury. The 33-year-old is in the final stages of his recovery and is expected to make his comeback soon. However, the Irish star has expressed interest in moving up to welterweight in his octagon return after packing on some serious muscle mass throughout his recovery.

