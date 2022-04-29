Conor McGregor ambushed with negative comments as training footage emerges

In a video showcasing the strides that he has made since suffering a career-threatening injury, Conor McGregor was greeted with a handful of negative comments.

Despite fighting just four times since becoming a two-division UFC champion in 2016, 'The Notorious' remains the biggest star in the sport of mixed martial arts. The Irishman featured in eight of the promotion's most sold pay-per-views and often carries with him a certain aura that only comes from the most iconic of fighters.

After posting an encouraging clip showing off his steps towards recovery, Conor McGregor was welcomed with nice words and praise, but many others took the time to discredit the former lightweight champion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Image credit: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Image credit: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Image credit: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

The trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was cut short after the Ireland native landed awkwardly on his leg, completely snapping the bone in the process.

Although he didn't show pain initially, and even danced out of the octagon on a stretcher, his leg was in serious danger of a nonunion, which would have ended his MMA career.

The striker has since shown signs of improvement and even looks ready to step back into the cage sometime this year.

Check out McGregor hitting the pads in the video below:

Who will Conor McGregor fight in his octagon return?

Conor McGregor will have an easy time finding an opponent when he's finally prepared to make his comeback to the octagon, but who would we see the SBG Ireland representative likely face?

After months of campaigning for a fight, Nate Diaz remains in the dark over his UFC future and many are speculating that the promotion is waiting to book a trilogy matchup with the former champ-champ.

Some believe McGregor should be given a 'tune-up' fight before facing any real competition, but that doesn't fit his personality. Potential matchups against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and one of Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, depending on who holds lightweight gold, could be next in line for McGregor.

Holding a UFC championship looks unlikely for the Dublin native, but a fan-favorite brawl between himself and Jorge Masvidal for the 'BMF' title is an easy selling point for the company, and one that McGregor could take.

Two less likely options for McGregor are fights with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo. Despite the fact that the two recently called him out, it seems hard to imagine the current iteration of McGregor returning to 145 pounds.

Edited by Harvey Leonard