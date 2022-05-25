Conor McGregor among thousands commemorating the 57th anniversary of Muhammad Ali's iconic knockout of Sonny Liston

Conor McGregor recently took part in celebrating the 57th anniversary of boxing legend Muhammad Ali's historic knockout victory over Sonny Liston in 1965.

The Instagram account of ESPN Ringside uploaded the iconic picture of Ali standing over Liston after knocking him out.

The Irishman showed his appreciation by liking the post.

After winning their first encounter in February 1964, Ali and Liston locked horns for the second time in May 1965. This time, Ali finished the job via a first-round knockout.

On multiple occasions in the past, McGregor has shared words of appreciation for 'The Greatest'.

In a tweet last year, 'Notorious' praised Ali, hailing him as his hero.

"What a shot of an icon! Look at the disconnect of the shoulder here on this punch. Ali absolutely snapped them out all day long! Literal Whips! Incredible! What a quote also! A true legend and a real hero of mine, Muhammad “The Worlds Greatest” Ali"

Tito Ortiz weighs in on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz has shared his thoughts on a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Ortiz spoke about the matchup and said Chandler could pose some serious threats to the Irishman if the two ever collided inside the octagon:

"It doesn't make sense for Conor McGregor. Chandler is a wrestler who can strike. That's not Conor's strength. Khabib really showed that and what he can do with it. Poirier also showed what he can do with wrestling also and with striking. For Conor to come back after the injury he had, I have nothing but respect for the guy. The guy has a steel rod in his leg and still wants to come back and compete."

Watch Tito Ortiz's full interview with Helen Yee below:

McGregor has been out of action since July 2021 when he suffered a gruesome leg injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. There is no confirmed news about his comeback but all eyes will be glued to the screen when McGregor makes the walk to the octagon again.

