Conor McGregor appreciates Nate Diaz for support in ongoing dispute with UFC over fight delay

Conor McGregor has not competed in mixed martial arts in nearly three years after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. While the former double champion has teased that he would like to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler at International Fight Week in June, nothing has been made official.

Furthermore, there have been rumors that the biggest star in the sport could be involved in a contract dispute with the promotion. Nate Diaz, who went through his own contract issues before leaving the promotion, recently showed support for his long-time rival, tweeting:

"This was me for years before Conor even got here they want u to die before u get out these contracts it’s up to u to make something pop no one gonna help you but you Free Conor it’s at pattys day in this bi**h ☘️"

McGregor responded with a series of Instagram stories, stating:

"Haha my bro 💯! @natediaz209"

He added:

"Iconic rivalry must be settled."

McGregor has shared that he hopes to face Chandler at UFC 303 during International Fight Week in June. He added that he is interested in facing Diaz at UFC 306 on Mexican Independence Day in September. The latter card will take place at the Las Vegas Sphere, marking the promotion's first event at the venue.

What did Conor McGregor say to lead to Nate Diaz's tweet?

Conor McGregor has been vocal about his interest in returning to the octagon this summer; however, nothing has materialized. Speaking to The Mac Life while at a premiere for 'Road House', the former double champion shared his frustrations, stating:

"I was hoping for a December date, then a January date, then it keeps getting pushed back, then I lose interest and stop training for a while. Not stop training, I'm always training, but stop full training and [start] drinking a little bit. So I'm going to go back, regroup, get full tested, and get ready to rock. The date's going to come and tehn I'll be ready to rock."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on his UFC return below:

While it is unclear what has led to the delays, there have been rumors that McGregor has two fights left on his contract with the UFC and is looking to get out of the deal. It remains to be seen when his highly-anticipated return will take place.