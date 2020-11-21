Conor McGregor approves of Arabian Gulf League footballer's 'billionaire strut' goal celebration

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor's 'billionaire strut' has now become one of the most popular celebrations for athletes across the globe. The Irishman's cocky walk has attained global popularity. Recently, an Arabian Gulf League footballer celebrated his goal with a homage to McGregor.

McGregor took to Twitter to share a clip of the Arabian Gulf League footballer celebrating his goal with the popular 'billionaire strut'. McGregor also capped off the post by saying that he will see his fans soon, possibly referring his upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor's billionaire strut has become so popular that it has also been labeled as 'the McGregor walk' and it has quite clearly transcended into other mainstream sports. However, McGregor isn't the creator of the billionaire strut. The creator of the walk was WWE's Vince McMahon. He was the first person to come up with the walk which was later made famous by the Irishman.

See you guys soon. https://t.co/OpJYsoeCVA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 20, 2020

Conor McGregor looks forward to running it back with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor is set to return to the octagon after one year at UFC 257 on January 23 in a rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor and Poirier were rumored to face each other for a while now and the matchup has finally been made official by the promotion.

BREAKING: Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma) has signed his bout agreement for his rematch with Dustin Poirier for January 23. pic.twitter.com/2Pmh4MdZyj — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) November 19, 2020

In their first meeting at UFC 178, McGregor put Poirier to sleep in the first round of the fight with a perfectly timed left hook that landed flush on Poirier's temple. Poirier has his chance at redemption when he challenges McGregor in a lightweight encounter in January.

The UFC lightweight division is seemingly bereft of a champion since Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in the aftermath of UFC 254. Speculation is rife that McGregor and Poirier will face each other with the seemingly vacant lightweight title on the line. However, UFC president Dana White recently rubbished these rumors saying that he believes Khabib will return for one more dance inside the octagon.