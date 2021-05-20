How many tattoos does Conor McGregor have on his arm and what do they mean? 

Conor McGregor, the face of the UFC, is one of the biggest stars and influencers in the world of combat sports. 'The Notorious One' has successfully carved an intriguing and entertaining persona for himself while accomplishing magnificent feats in the UFC. This has helped the Irish mixed martial arts sensation ensure his eternal relevance in the sport. Like him or hate him, Conor McGregor inevitably makes the MMA world keep a close eye on whatever he does.

In this article, we look into the three tattoos on the Irishman's arm and try to analyze their significance.

While Conor McGregor's right arm remains inkless to date, his left arm is host to some fascinating works of art. It is essential to note that Conor McGregor's tattoos don't necessarily have any sentimental value attached to them. He famously said in an interview:

"You hear people say like they have a goldfish on their ass cheek and it means it’s a symbol of hope. Something like that. I just like the way it looks on my body. I don’t spend months picking it, I just see it, get it and just enjoy the experience of being inked on my body for the rest of my life. I don’t know what it is."

Conor McGregor's arm tattoo #1: Irish Gentleman

The most noticeable tattoo on McGregor's arm is his "Irish Gentleman." 'The Notorious One' is a proud Irishman, and the tattoo adds to the unique and esthetic expression of Conor McGregor's body.

Conor McGregor's arm tattoo #2: "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast"

Conor McGregor

The quote that tops McGregor's tattoos on the left forearm is a phrase used by U.S. Navy SEALs. It describes the process of perfection and precision through time and effort. This tattoo best describes Conor McGregor's impeccable fighting style inside the Octagon.

Conor McGregor's arm tattoo #3: Sword attached to a rosebush, pocket watch

The lower and inner part of Conor McGregor's left forearm comprises a rosebush with a pocket watch. The watch reads 3:35 on its face, which could hold significance. However, no information has been revealed about the same.

The sword tattoo comprises a sword penetrating a rose. The rosebush, sword, and pocket watch complement each other to make a beautiful design that runs around his lower forearm up to the elbow.

