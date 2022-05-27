Conor McGregor arrives in Monaco with family to attend F1 Grand Prix, calls it "a dream come true"

Conor McGregor has arrived in Monaco along with his family in the usual McGregor style. The Irish star is in the city-state to attend the upcoming F1 Grand Prix, which takes place later this weekend.

Taking to social media, McGregor shared a series of photos and videos on board the boat as he relaxed and soaked up the sunshine along with his wife and kids. 'The Notorious' captioned the post:

"Pulling into Monaco for the @f1 Grand Prix! A dream come true for me."

Monaco is gearing up for one of its biggest weekends of 2022 where a swarm of cars will take to the tracks of its famous streets. It's never surprising to see McGregor show up at sporting events like the F1 Grand Prix as the Irishman has always displayed a keen interest in various sports along with MMA.

Charles Oliveira claims Conor McGregor is avoiding him

Conor McGregor was called out for a lightweight title fight by Charles Oliveira after the latter's submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. The Irish star immediately expressed interest in facing the Brazilian in a now-deleted tweet, he hasn't spoken anything about the potential clash ever since.

During a recent conversation with Canal Encarada, Oliveira discussed a potential fight with Conor McGregor. The Brazilian stated that 'The Notorious' knows that the fight won't go in his favor if the pair cross paths inside the octagon. Here's what 'Do Bronx' said [translated to English]:

"I think when we're on a losing streak, we should think a lot about who our next opponent will be. I think for some time now, he's been thinking a lot that I'm the division problem. That I'm a problem to fight him. I think the answer has already been given. He ran, is in shock at what could happen."

You can watch Charles Oliveira's interview with Canal Encarada below:

Dana White has confirmed that Charles Oliveira will be one half of the next lightweight title fight after his win over Gaethje earlier this month. While the Brazilian seems interested in a title showdown against McGregor, it seems a bit unlikely at the moment considering the Irishman's recent weight gain.

Interestingly, there are a number of exciting contenders to face Oliviera for the vacant belt and Islam Makhchaev looks to be the front-runner at the moment.

