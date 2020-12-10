Conor McGregor asks Paul Felder if he has a mental condition in controversial deleted tweet

Conor McGregor took a shot at fellow UFC lightweight Paul Felder in a controversial deleted tweet.

McGregor is deep into his training camp for his UFC 257 battle against Dustin Poirier this January, but the Irish star still finds time to go at people on social media. His most recent target: Paul Felder.

Witzelsucht is a mental disorder that causes the sufferer to compulsively make inappropriate puns or jokes and tell pointless stories. — Fact (@Fact) December 10, 2020

Conor McGregor quoted the tweet above about a mental disorder known as Witzelsucht with the caption "Is this true Paul Felder?"

The tweet has since been taken down, likely after getting some blowback from fans.

Heavy.com was able to obtain a screenshot of the tweet before it was removed:

Conor McGregor's deleted tweet aimed at Paul Felder (Twitter/Heavy.com)

While mental disorder is a touchy topic, especially on social media, it's likely that Conor McGregor was once again calling Paul Felder out for his heritage and his 'Irish Dragon' moniker.

Earlier this year, McGregor - in an also deleted tweet - previously questioned Felder's Irish heritage, saying that the Felder surname is actually of German-English heritage.

Conor McGregor has since continued poking fun at Paul Felder's supposed German roots, including this subtle tweet:

Advertisement

Guten tag from the felders — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2020

At the UFC Vegas 14 press conference back in November, Paul Felder addressed Conor McGregor's comments, telling the Irishman to 'go blow some lines':

Paul Felder goes off at Conor Mcgregor pic.twitter.com/a42oTey9ou — Λ𝔫𝔱𝔬 but festive🦉🎄 (@ImAntoMMA) November 14, 2020

"If he's talking about my name, which is more German, then let's talk about his Scottish name, and how he's Scottish, then? So shut the f*ck up. Go blow some lines."

Could Conor McGregor and Paul Felder cross paths down the road?

Could a Conor McGregor versus Paul Felder matchup be something fans get to see in the future?

With both fighters in the top-ten of the UFC lightweight division, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the two do cross paths.

Advertisement

Currently the number 4-ranked contender in the division, Conor McGregor viewed as one of the frontrunners for the UFC lightweight championship, should it be vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Felder, meanwhile, is ranked eighth, and has recently signed a new deal with the UFC, meaning that he's here to stay.

If Felder can make his way up the lightweight division's standings, a date with McGregor would seem inevitable.

Given the history between the two, a Conor McGregor-Paul Felder fight would surely be a fun one to watch.