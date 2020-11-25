Conor McGregor takes another dig at UFC lightweight Paul Felder over his Irish roots

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is continuing his verbal onslaught on fellow lightweight Paul Felder over the latter's Irish heritage.

In a recent tweet where Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh posted a picture of a nice cup of coffee, ‘The Notorious’ replied: ‘Guten Tag from the Felders’.

Guten tag from the felders — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2020

‘Guten tag’, for those unacquainted, is a common German greeting which means good day or good afternoon.

The tweet was another in a series of verbal broadsides McGregor has laid on Felder in recent weeks.

Earlier in the year, McGregor had stated that Felder’s ancestry is German and not Irish.

Felder, who dons the moniker of ‘The Irish Dragon’, has been open about his Gaelic heritage and lambasted McGregor for his offensive remarks. The conversation began when a fan pitched a Felder vs. McGregor fight and asked Felder if he would use his ‘Irish Dragon’ nickname against McGregor.

McGregor is scheduled to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi in a much-anticipated rematch.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s sudden retirement at UFC 254 means that this bout will have major ramifications in the crowning of the new UFC lightweight champion.

Exploring the possibility of a Paul Felder vs Conor McGregor fight in the second half of 2021

While Conor McGregor will be starting his fight camp soon for the Poirier rematch, Paul Felder is coming off a loss against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14.

Felder took the fight on 5 days notice when RDA’s original opponent Islam Makhachev had to withdraw due to a staph infection.

While Felder was quite open leading up to the fight about being unsure of his future as a fighter, the bout seemed to have invigorated him and he signed a new UFC contract shortly after the fight.

While McGregor may not be the next opponent for Felder, the bout, if booked, can be sold as a major pay-per-view, especially if it takes place in Ireland.

The verbal barrage between the two fighters has a long history as Felder had accused Conor McGregor of using profanity-laden language against him while he was doing commentary at UFC 246.

Whether a fight between these two proud Irishmen materializes or not remains to be seen but any such bout would promise to be an exciting and heated affair.

Until then, it looks like the war on social media between the two is not going away anytime soon.