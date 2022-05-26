×
Conor McGregor attempts classic dance move at 'Elvis' movie premiere, Dee Devlin cheers on

Dee Devlin (Left) and Conor McGregor (Right) (Image courtesy of @thenotoriousmma Instagram)
Apratim Banerjee
Apratim Banerjee
Modified May 26, 2022 09:29 PM IST
Conor McGregor recently shared an image of him copying an iconic dance step from Elvis Presley at the premiere of the movie Elvis.

McGregor's wife Dee Devlin can be seen cheering the Irishman on as he replicated the famous move. 'The Notorious' megastar took to social media to post images of the pair at the event. He also penned a heartfelt message dedicated to his wife for her support since the start of his career.

McGregor was also full of praise for the new movie. Here's what the former two-division champion wrote:

"The greatest of all time Mammy and Daddy ❤️ at the @elvis movie premiere in Cannes. What an honor! Swipe to see me attempting a classic Elvis move after the film, and my beautiful, most elegant lady, my number 1 supporter from day 1, screaming like Elvis’s fans in the movie! Wow! What a great movie about a great man and a great crew and story! Thank you and God bless Elvis Presley and his entire family and team ❤️ this is a must watch!"

McGregor went on to suggest that there should be a Hollywood movie about him at some point in time. He promised to take his wife and the mother of his children Devlin along with him to the red carpet if the movie ever happens.

McGregor's career has been nothing short of iconic. He has become the biggest star that the sport of mixed martial arts has ever seen, in large part due to his outspoken persona, but also as a result of his undeniable fighting skills talent.

Conor McGregor might make a return later this year

McGregor is expected to make a return to the UFC octagon later this year. The Irishman has been recovering from the injury he suffered at UFC 264 in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The former champ-champ suffered a broken leg and has been out of action since.

However, he has since gone through rehabiliation and looks all set to make a return to action later this year. McGregor has been posting footage of his training on social media for a while now, teasing a comeback.

An opponent in his return fight is yet to be decided. While a quadrilogy clash against Dustin Poirier is an option, the likes of Charles Oliveira and Nate Diaz could be next for Conor McGregor as well.

हिन्दी