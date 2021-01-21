Conor McGregor believes Khabib Nurmagomedov suffered a 'mental break' and retired as a result

Conor McGregor thinks that Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport because he suffered a "mental break". The Notorious One said that Nurmagomedov doesn't have the courage to face him in a rematch and that he will not pursue it if the Dagestani does not intend to return.

'The Eagle' announced his retirement from MMA after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Nurmagomedov stated that he can't continue fighting without his father by his side.

In a recent interaction with BT Sport, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor reflected on the prospects of his rematch with the Russian fighter. McGregor said that Nurmagomedov suffered a mental break, and decided to hang up his gloves.

"Look at Diaz, a real fighter, stepping straight away (for a rematch). If you are so confident, why not? What's the problem? It's a mental break, and that's what I feel happened, so it is what it is. I'm not gonna pursue it. I'm here. I'm ready for competition. Line them up," said Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor's bitter rivalry with Nurmagomedov transpired into a fight in October of 2018 after a slew of controversial incidents. The Eagle comfortably defeated McGregor in the fourth round via submission, before jumping out of the cage to attack the Irishman's teammate, Dillon Danis.

Conor McGregor feels he will easily beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch

Conor McGregor has made several references to Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of his fight at UFC 257. Apart from alleging that The Eagle is scared to fight him, the 32-year-old has also said that a rematch against the UFC Lightweight Champion will be an easy bout for him.

Speaking to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, McGregor stated that his second fight with Nurmagomedov will be the easiest rematch of his career.

"I’ll tell you what, this will be an easy rematch (against Dustin Poirier) for me this Sunday, but it won’t be my easiest rematch. When I get that rematch against Khabib, it will be an easy rematch, and I guarantee this. If he wants to continue running, that is no problem, I will eliminate the rest of them," said Conor McGregor.