These Georgians are really underrated though - Conor McGregor believes Merab Dvalishvili "tailor-made" for Jose Aldo to shine at UFC 278

Conor McGregor recently weighed in on the bantamweight matchup between Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili for UFC 278.

The Irishman uploaded a tweet praising Aldo's entrance at UFC 278 and said he was expecting a career-best performance out of the Brazilian. McGregor added that he felt Dvalishvili was a 'tailor-made' matchup for the 'King of Rio'.

"What an entrance. Performance of a career here I feel. This guy tailor made for Jose to shine. Styles makes fights. Great matchup!" wrote Conor McGregor.

In another tweet, McGregor showered praise on 'The Machine', saying Georgian fighters were underrated.

"Those Georgians are really under rated tho and largely unknown. But many incredible wrestler grapplers hail from here. Certainly straight wrestlers. This guy Mirab is a great little fighter!"

Prior to UFC 278, Aldo was on an impressive run in the UFC's bantamweight division. The former featherweight champion had won three fights in a row over fighters like Marlon Vera, Rob Font, and Pedro Munhoz.

A win over Dvalishvili could have put him next in line for a shot at UFC gold.

But 'The Machine' played spoilsport for Aldo on August 20. Dvalishvili put his grappling skills to use and scored a comfortable decision victory at UFC 278. The three judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27 in favor of the Georgian.

With the victory, Dvalishvili is now on an amazing eight-fight winning streak in the UFC.

Conor McGregor shocked the world when he faced Jose Aldo at UFC 194

After defeating Chad Mendes for the interim featherweight championship, Conor McGregor was matched up against Jose Aldo for the undisputed featherweight title. The fight had a heated backstory as McGregor talked a lot of trash in the build-up to the clash.

On fight night, it appeared that the trash-talk had affected Aldo as he came in too aggressive to the fight. The Irishman shocked the world as he knocked out the Brazilian in just 13 seconds to be crowned the new featherweight king.

People have wanted to see the two run it back since their first encounter. But the possibility of that happening seems very low right now, considering that Aldo now competes as a bantamweight and McGregor is talking about fighting as a 170-pounder.

