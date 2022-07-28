"I was addicted to it at one stage" - Conor McGregor on his Call of Duty addiction during his training camps

Back in September 2016, Conor McGregor spoke to UFC on Fox while working on the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare game. The Irishman, who appeared as a character in the famous video game, also shed light on his previous addiction to the war-based franchise.

McGregor was clearly very excited to feature in the game and spoke about how previous Call of Duty releases impacted his training schedule due to him getting addicted to playing the games:

"I've played the game [Call of Duty] for many years. I was addicted to it at one stage for a while and I wasn't training so much as I was playing the game."

Watch McGregor speak about Call of Duty here:

The Irishman went on to speak more about how the game had impacted his training. McGregor stated that he couldn't stop playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and even came home early from training to play the video game:

"Let's say I'd wake up, I'd go training, I'd do maybe two-three hours training, I'd come home nice and early, I'd sit down and I'd play Black Ops 2 and I'd play it the whole night through."

Conor McGregor was re-created in the virtual world when Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was released. Players get to meet McGregor's character, Bradley Fillion, in multiple stages of the campaign.

Conor McGregor is not a five-star fighter on the UFC 4 game

Despite the former two-division UFC champion's accolades in the octagon, Conor McGregor is not a five-star rated fighter in the UFC 4 video game. The Irishman is currently a 4.5 rated fighter, with the highest being 5 stars.

McGregor's former foe, Khabib Nurmagomedov, is one of only five fighters to have a five-star rating in the game. Max Holloway, Valentina Shevchenko, Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes are also accorded the privilege.

The Irishman's rating is likely due to a combination of failing to beat high-level opponents and his lack of fights in the UFC in recent years. McGregor's last UFC win came in early 2020 against Donald Cerrone, who is now retired from professional MMA. In his latest outings in the organization in 2021, 'Notorious' suffered back-to-back defeats against Dustin Poirier.

