F*** Malignaggi and the lot of them - Conor McGregor calls himself the "Magic Man" while looking crisp in new video of hitting pads on yacht pier

Conor McGregor appears to be trying to reignite his longstanding feud with boxer Paulie Malignaggi.

The UFC superstar recently took a shot at his rival after showing off his boxing skills in a new video he posted on social media. On Instagram, 'The Notorious' posted a clip of him training with the caption:

"I'm the Magic Man f*** [Paulie Malignaggi] and the lot of them."

Check out the video below:

McGregor and Malignaggi have been at odds since 2017. Their feud started when the Irishman invited the Brooklyn-born boxer to his camp to prepare for his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

However, Malignaggi left McGregor's camp shortly after he joined. Things escalated when 'The Notorious' released footage of himself dropping Malignaggi during a sparring session.

To this day, 'Magic Man' Malignaggi denied he was dropped and claimed McGregor manipulated the video.

Paulie Malignaggi criticizes Conor McGregor's public behavior

Paulie Malignaggi did not hold back with his criticism of Conor McGregor. In a previous interview with The Schmo, the former two-division world boxing champion was asked about McGregor's alleged assault on Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti.

"Unbelievable! I don't know why he [Francesco Facchinetti] got hit... No matter how much he disrespected... and I doubt he disrespected him [Conor McGregor] because I heard he was a fan of Conor. But so was the guy who took a picture with Conor and Conor smashed his iPhone, right?"

The boxer also stated that McGregor only bullies people he knows cannot fight back against him. According to Malignaggi, McGregor chose not to punch him during their confrontation because he knew the boxer would hit him back:

"Why were you controlling yourself with me, bro? Because you know you're gonna get a punch back in the mouth? I mean because with me, you might react, you might even hit me but you're gonna get hit back a hundred percent... I knew that guy was a punk when I first put eyes on him... A lot of people realize it now, but it didn't take all this for me to realize that was a punk with no balls."

Watch the full interview below:

