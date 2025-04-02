Conor McGregor cheers on with a two-word reaction after BKFC heavyweight exclaims being ranked number 6

Former two-division UFC champion and current BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor never misses an opportunity to hype up his fighters. Since he's a fighter himself, 'The Notorious' understands the difference it can make when a fighter sees his boss recognizing his accomplishments.

Case in point, surging BKFC heavyweight Patrick 'The Brick' Brady just posted about him breaking through the rankings and landing at rank 6. The current BKFC heavyweight division is ruled by MMA legend and former UFC fighter 'Big' Ben Rothwell.

Stoked about being recognized as one of the best in the world, Brady posted on Instagram:

"some people may not think this is as big a deal as I do. My wife being one of them. But when I set out on my combat sports journey I never would have thought it would land me at the top of a list that ended with "in the world" and now on this day im ranked as the number 6 heavy weight bare knuckle boxer in the world. Thank you @davidfeldmanbkfc @thenotoriousmma and @bareknucklefc ..Im honored and privileged to hold this title and find myself yearning to be number 1.. 6and📈"

Conor McGregor commented on the post, writing:

"YUP BRADY!"

Conor McGregor's comment. [Image credit: @hevweightbbrady on Instagram]

Conor McGregor stoked to have former UFC fighter Jessica Eye join BKFC roster

Another BKFC fighter McGregor is excited to see fight inside the bareknuckle arena is former UFC flyweight Jessica 'Evil' Eye. The 38-year-old fighter has had a respectable run in the UFC, even fighting for the title at one point.

On April 1st, it was announced that Eye will be removing the 4oz gloves and trying her hand at bareknuckle boxing. Known to have fast hands and agile boxing, Eye poses an interesting threat to the women of BKFC.

Conor McGregor posted about his newest aquisition on X:

"She's in phenomenal physical condition. The best I've seen her and I have shared many a card with her over the years. Look at her big bare fists and magnificent musculature. We are very happy to have 'Evil' Eye at BKFC. We have high hopes for her and she will be looked after!"

Jessica Eye made her debut in the UFC back in 2013, staying in the company for nearly a decade. After going 1-5-1 in her first seven bouts in the promotion, Eye put together three straight wins to earn herself a UFC flyweight title shot against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 238 in 2019. Despite her best efforts, the Strong Style Fight Team fighter got knocked out with a head kick in the second round.

After the Shevchenko loss Eye went 1-4 in the UFC, getting cut from the promotion in 2022.

