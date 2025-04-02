Conor McGregor shares tribute to Sheikh Mohammed’s Dubai legacy with message ahead of visit

Irish superstar Conor McGregor is seemingly about to make a trip to Dubai soon. For context, 'The Notorious' recently shared a video on social media that featured Sheikh Mohammed, who serves as the prime minister and vice president of the UAE.

McGregor re-shared a video of Sheikh Mohammed from 1975 to his Instagram stories, where the latter can be seen talking about his plans for Dubai. In the video, the 75-year-old said:

"I am building a house here in this very nice spot. Very high. You can watch the whole Dubai from here. Other buildings will come and join it, you see... The wealth, there's a lot of ways to spend it into. We want to build schools, hospitals, roads, military and everything. We are starting from nothing."

Check out the video below:

While sharing the video to his Instagram stories, McGregor wrote:

"LEGENDARY. See you soon, Dubai!"

Check out a screenshot of Conor McGregor's Instagram story below:

Conor McGregor re-shares a video of Sheikh Mohammed

Conor McGregor reacts to Jessica Eye joining BKFC

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, former UFC title challenger Jessica Eye announced that she had joined hands with BKFC. 'The Notorious' uploaded a post to his X account, celebrating Eye's signing and welcoming her into the organization.

McGregor praised Eye's physical health and shared that he expected big things from the former UFC fighter.

"She's in phenomenal physical condition. The best I've seen her and I have shared many a card with her over the years. Look at her big bare fists and magnificent musculature. We are very happy to have 'Evil' Eye at BKFC. We have high hopes for her and she will be looked after!"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

During her active days in the UFC, Eye was a part of 16 MMA fights and got her hand raised in only five of them. The 38-year-old shared the octagon with the likes of Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena.

