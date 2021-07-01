Conor McGregor claims Dustin Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 264 will be "light work"

Conor McGregor is as confident as ever going into his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. In a recent Twitter post, the Irishman even claimed that the rubber matchup would be "light work" for him. Replying to Nick Peet from Unibet.com, Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter:

"Let’s go big lad, light work. Murder shots. #BookIt"

McGregor's reply came in response to Peet's tweet which labeled the UFC 264 main event 'D-Day' for the Irishman. Declaring it as a career-defining matchup for Conor McGregor, Nick Peet wrote on Twitter:

"D-Day for @TheNotoriousMMA - why next Saturday's @UFC main event is a defining moment in Conor McGregor's fighting legacy... 10 days out and I am absolutely jacked already! #MMA #PoirierMcGregor3"

Conor McGregor says 'please' and 'thank you' after every interview

Nick Peet has been covering the fight business for a long time and has seen Conor McGregor since his Cage Warrior days. According to Peet, 'The Notorious' would walk across the room to shake your hand and utter a greeting after every interview at the time. In an interview dating back to 2019, Nick Peet said of the UFC superstar:

"The last 10 years I’ve also been covering mixed martial arts and UFC and I remember when Conor McGregor would cross a room to shake your hand and say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ after every interview in his Cage Warriors days. He’s probably the biggest star in fight sports, rivalling Canelo for pay-per-views and to see his rise has been both remarkable and surprising when I think back to where he’s come from. But his journey has also been the most enjoyable."

While the main event of UFC 264 might not have a title on the line, the stakes are certainly high, especially for Conor McGregor. Once considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, McGregor's only win since 2016 came against a well past his prime Donald Cerrone. Apart from avenging his UFC 257 loss against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor will also look to bolster his legacy in the trilogy fight.

