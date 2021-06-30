'Violence is coming' - Watch: Bone-chilling fight preview for UFC 264 headliner between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

UFC 264 will be headlined by a highly anticipated trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

With 10 days to go until the fight, the UFC has released a spine-chilling cold open for the rubber match.

The video starts with Dustin Poirier promising violence when he faces Conor McGregor in the pay-per-view's main event.

Confident of a win against McGregor, Poirier also revealed that he is eyeing a shot at the UFC lightweight title in his next outing. Starting the cold open for the UFC 264 headliner, Dustin Poirier said-

"Anybody who is a fan of me and a fan of the sport knows that, when Dustin Poirier fights, violence is coming with it. I'm dangerous man. I'm a nasty dude, I promise you. If there's an opportunity, I'm gonna hurt you. I'm looking forward to this fight with Conor, getting my hand raised again. And then I'm gonna fight for the world title again."

Conor McGregor is ready for the 'true test'

Contrary to his typical character, Conor McGregor hasn't been making media appearances for his upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. However, 'Notorious' did deliver a somber introduction in the recently released cold open.

Conor McGregor admitted that he still loves stepping inside the octagon despite having seen it all over the course of his spectacular career. Labeling it as a true test of character, McGregor said-

"I'm very proud of my accomplishments. I'm a veteran now. I've gone through it all. I've been on every stage, under every situation. There's a lot of dedication and a lot of sacrifice that goes into this game. But make no mistake, competing inside the octagon is what I love to do the most. More than anything, more than any fame. Competing under those bright lights is the true test of your character."

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have previously faced each other on two occasions with a win each to their names. In their first outing in 2014, McGregor scored a first-round knockout over Poirier in a featherweight contest at UFC 178.

Dustin Poirier exacted revenge seven years later with a second-round TKO win over Conor McGregor in the lightweight main-event at UFC 257.

Blazing fast MMA updates, faster than Conor McGregor's left!

Follow our FB page now!

Edited by Harvey Leonard