Conor McGregor claims he knows who his next opponent will be, Belal Muhammad trolls the Irishman in response

Conor McGregor has suggested that he already knows who his next opponent will be in his highly anticipated comeback fight. ‘The Notorious’ is also seemingly privy to what weight class the bout will be contested at, as well as where and when it’ll take place.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion initially asserted that he’s still picking whom he’s going to fight next. McGregor posted a tweet that read as follows:

“If you want a knock off me step up and say your piece. I’m still picking who.”

Check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA If you want a knock off me step up and say your piece. I’m still picking who. If you want a knock off me step up and say your piece. I’m still picking who.

Regardless, the MMA megastar later replied to the aforementioned tweet and claimed that he was simply jesting. Apparently, McGregor has his return matchup all planned out.

“Just kidding I well know who. When. What weight. Where. How it goes. Everything. I see dead people.”

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA If you want a knock off me step up and say your piece. I’m still picking who. If you want a knock off me step up and say your piece. I’m still picking who. Just kidding I well know who. When. What weight. Where. How it goes. Everything. I see dead people. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Just kidding I well know who. When. What weight. Where. How it goes. Everything. I see dead people. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad, who’s long been at loggerheads with McGregor, subsequently took to Twitter to respond to the Irishman’s assertions by trolling him. Muhammad posted a photoshopped image of Holly Holm’s iconic head kick KO win over Ronda Rousey.

As seen in Muhammad's tweet below, the image features Muhammad’s face instead of Holm’s and McGregor’s face in place of Rousey’s.

McGregor and Muhammad have time and again taken jibes at one another on social media. ‘The Notorious’ has notably mocked ‘Remember The Name’ for his work as a UFC analyst in the past.

Meanwhile, Muhammad has consistently disparaged McGregor’s fighting skills and highlighted the UFC icon’s recent setbacks inside the octagon.

Belal Muhammad is willing to face Conor McGregor in his comeback fight

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 264 in July 2021. The fight witnessed McGregor suffer a gruesome leg injury. He's expected to return from his injury hiatus this year, although it’s unclear as to whether he’ll compete at lightweight or welterweight.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad is coming off a unanimous decision win in his rematch against Vicente Luque at UFC on ESPN: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 last month. Muhammad has been lobbying for fights against welterweight elites such as Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards next.

Furthermore, Belal Muhammad has also emphasized that he’d be open to facing Conor McGregor in his comeback fight at welterweight. In a recent ESPN MMA interview, Muhammad said:

“You’ve still got the Irish gimp that’s talking about coming up to 170. So, I wouldn’t mind slapping him around too… Yeah, we’ve gone back and forth here and there. He’s talking about it. He looks like he’s juiced up a little bit. So, we’ll be the same size. I’m not the biggest 170-pounder."

Check out the full interview below:

Edited by David Andrew