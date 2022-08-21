"Refs need to separate stale positions quicker" - Conor McGregor claims Merab Dvalishvili "leaned his way to victory" against Jose Aldo

Conor McGregor has suggested some officiating changes after Jose Aldo's decision loss to Merb Dvalishvili at UFC 278. Dvalishvili held Aldo in the clinch for most of the three rounds to earn a decision win.

In McGregor's opinion, referees could have broken up the 'stale positions' quicker since they were a recurring affair. However, 'Notorious' did not take anything away from Dvalishvili and understands that the Georgian did what he needed to in order to get his hands raised. Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter:

"Leaned his way to victory. Refs need to separate stale positions quicker. Especially if happening repeatedly. Earlier each time. It’s fighting guys! Not saying anything on Mirab he done what he had to / won the match. The ref should separate tho to potentially get a real finish."

Aldo stuffed sixteen takedown attempts from Dvalishvili, who in turn seemed content to stay in the clinch. Despite the crowd raining boos, the Georgian effectively shut down Aldo's attack to earn a unanimous decision win.

Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo's relationship has bettered over time

Conor McGregor challenged Jose Aldo for the featherweight title at UFC 194 in 2015. The Irishman was at the top of his trash-talking game and managed to get inside Aldo's head leading up the fight. 'Notorious' went on to dethrone Aldo with a thirteen-second KO victory.

In the aftermath of the bout, Aldo did not shy away from admitting that Conor McGregor's trash-talk had indeed affected his mindset. However, the relationship between the two has bettered over time, with shows of mutual respect. McGregor has lauded Aldo on multiple occasions as his former rival fought his way up the bantamweight rankings.

Meanwhile, Aldo has also wished the Irishman a speedy recovery as he nurses his broken fibula. However, 'Junior' has dismissed the idea of a rematch against McGregor in the future. Aldo said in an earlier interview with MMA Fighting:

“No, I don’t see myself fighting Conor. Never, I think. I can even say that. It might happen tomorrow, but that’s not the path. I root for him today, I hope he recovers from the injury and fights again at the highest level and becomes champion again, because that way he and I will always be together. No matter if I’m down and he’s up or the other way around, people will always put out names together, and that way we carry each other up.”

Edited by Avinash Tewari