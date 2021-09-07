Conor McGregor congratulates Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams on being the only women in the top 50 of Forbes' highest paid athletes list

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to congratulate tennis players Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka for making the top 50 on Forbes' list of the highest paid athletes.

Conor McGregor replied to a Tweet posted by Forbes India, congratulating the American and Japanese sportswomen.

Conor McGregor topped the list. In doing so, he became the first mixed martial artist to achieve the title of the world's highest-paid athlete. The Irishman earned a whopping $180 million over the year. While he made $22 million as a professional fighter, he made the rest of his money through income sources unrelated to his sport. A large part of his earnings came from the sale of his majority share in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaga figured 12th on the list, along with golfing legend Tiger Woods. Her total earnings for the year sit at $60 million, out of which $5 million came from professional tennis competition. Her off-the-field earnings amounted to $55 million. [Source: Forbes]

39-year-old Serena Williams raked in $41.5 million over the year, taking the 28th spot on the list. She earned $1.5 million on the court and $40 million away from it.

Conor McGregor suggests being unable to top Lionel Messi on the Forbes' list this time around

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to voice his support for French Ligue 1 team Paris Saint-Germain. In the caption, McGregor wrote about the wild transfer window. He discussed how PSG ended up with great players, including Lionel Messi.

He wrote:

"It’s crazy how this team has scooped all these incredible players up, and in such quick succession too. Messi is on 75mill U.S dollar a year, flat. Not including endorsement on top. He be hard to beat this year on the Forbes list without one more fight in the book. But that said don’t count me out. We are only 2 months into this new Forbes fiscal year and I already have his years wage boxed off hahaahahahaha"

