Conor McGregor congratulates Ricardo Ramos for video game-like spinning elbow knockout - "What an incredibly exciting fighter this Brazilian 145lber is"

Conor McGregor congratulated featherweight contender Ricardo Ramos on his spectacular victory at this weekend's UFC Fight Night event.

Ramos faced Danny Chavez at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett and won via spinning-elbow KO at the 01:12 mark of the first round.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Irishman congratulated the Brazilian fighter for his remarkable strikes against Chavez. While expressing his excitement towards 'Carcacinha's future endeavours in the division, 'The Notorious' wrote:

"Paradigm Sports Own!! @ricardoramosmma! What an incredibly exciting fighter this Brazilian 145lber is. Incredible excitement towards the ufc world title ⛳️ my former division. My former belt. Congrats tonight! @paradigmsports"

You can check out the latest post from the former featherweight champ below:

'Carcacinha' currently holds a pro record of 16-4-0. With his recent win over Danny Chavez, he has taken his win streak to two. Ramos is a bright prospect in the 145 lb division and it will be interesting to see how his career path unfolds in the UFC.

McGregor and Ramos are both managed by Paradigm Sports. It's encouraging to see the former featherweight champion support other fighters in the division.

Conor McGregor recently reposted a hilarious video of an Irish fan choosing him over Mike Tyson

During an episode of the popular talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! featuring Mike Tyson, an Irishwoman was asked who would emerge victorious in a possible Mike Tyson vs Conor McGregor fight. In response, the lady appreciated both the fighters' skills but chose 'The Notorious' as he was Irish.

Interestingly, while the fan was answering the question, Tyson appeared beside her. The woman was visibly taken aback and erupted in laughter.

UFC double champion Conor McGregor reposted a clip from the episode on his Instagram stories. He also appreciated the Irishwoman for showing her loyalty and wrote:

“That’s how you back your own!”

Watch the hilarious segment on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show at the the 0:40 mark.

Conor McGregor's last outing in the octagon was at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier back in July 2021. During the fight, McGregor suffered a brutal broken left fibula and tibia and has been out of the octagon ever since.

While there has been no confirmation by either McGregor or UFC authorities on a fixed date for the Irishman's return, it has been highly speculated that it is going to take place this year.

