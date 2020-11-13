Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor says he is in awe of his mother, Margaret, because of the way she overcame her personal struggles.

In a recent interview with Parimatch CEO Sergey Portnov, Conor McGregor revealed the influence that his mother has had on his life. McGregor had no qualms in accepting the fact that he often makes flawed decisions as an individual but he said that his mother inspires him to correct them.

"I have been very proud of my mother recently and she was actually going through [a tough time] and she came through it and now she's like a completely new woman. When I see this, my mother is at the top, seeing her correct, she wasn't telling me: 'Conor, do this, do that' because that will make you almost rebel against it.

"What she did was she led by example. I saw my mother in the great light she was in and I was in awe of it! I was like 'I want to do that. I want to get to that stage. I want to be in this position!'

And that motivated me to go and correct myself," he said.

In September, Conor McGregor expressed his affection towards his mother Margaret in a post on Instagram. The Irishman shared a number of photos of his mother boarding a private jet on his Instagram account.

He commented on them: "The great woman who birthed me 32 years ago. Margaret Moore McGregor. Love ya Ma."

Conor McGregor set to return at UFC 257?

Advertisement

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon soon. The former two-division champ is expected to run it back with Dustin Poirier in a lightweight scrap that could have major implications on the title picture. The fight is rumored to take place at UFC 257 in January.

Conor McGregor and his coach Jon Kavanagh recently confirmed that the Irishman is indeed taking on Poirier it is only a matter of time until the matchup is made official.