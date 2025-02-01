Conor McGregor declares "this is never over" in fiery response to Khabib Nurmagomedov beef, targets Irish fighters vs. Dagestani fighters

Conor McGregor recently reaffirmed his stance on squashing his beef with Khabib Nurmagomedov, declaring their rivalry will never be over. He noted that the Dagestani is to blame for escalating it by bringing their respective nations into the mix.

The rivalry between 'The Notorious' and 'The Eagle' stems from their lightweight title fight at UFC 229, which saw the Dagestani submit the Irishman to retain his title. Immediately following the bout, Nurmagomedov jumped over the fence and attacked McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis, ensued\.

Since their bout, they have not shied away from expressing their dislike for each other, but it has been the Irishman who has continued to ramp the intensity with his fiery responses. A fan post regarding Nurmagomedov's responses recently caught the attention of McGregor, who reposted and took shots at the Dagestani for the narrative he created.

Trending

The former two-division UFC champion said his rivalry with Nurmagomedov will never end by once again taking aim at his rival's marriage by referencing some of his past posts. He then mentioned that Ireland is producing elite-level fighters and is eager to see them defeat Dagestani fighters in the future:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He mentioned young fighters in a nation vs. nation context so now the children he has with his cousin/wife are targets for said competition. As are my gorgeous, healthy, children [prayer emoji]. We are ready for this war. Ireland's fighters are training hard and believe me when I say, this is never over [Ireland flag]"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

[Embed]

Conor McGregor doubles down on rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov

In addition to his fiery response regarding his beef with Khabib Nurmagomedov and targeting nation vs. nation bouts, Conor McGregor doubled down on those comments by rallying Ireland behind their fighters.

McGregor followed up on his Ireland vs. Dagestan comments by referencing his famous quote to express his support and willingness to stand by his fighters:

"When one of us goes to war, we all go to war! [Ireland flag]"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.