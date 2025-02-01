Jiri Prochazka issues verdict on Shara Magomedov vs. Michael 'Venom' Page clash at UFC Saudi Arabia: "He will handle that"

Shara Magomedov is set to face Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC Saudi Arabia in a highly anticipated middleweight clash. Magomedov, riding a four-fight UFC win streak, has impressed with his striking prowess, including a spectacular knockout win against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308.

Page, known for his unorthodox striking, is making a move up to middleweight after splitting his first two UFC appearances. He showcased his elite movement and speed in a win over Kevin Holland but struggled against Ian Machado Garry’s grappling-heavy game plan at UFC 303.

Now back in a striking-heavy matchup, Page looks to hand Magomedov his first professional loss and re-establish himself as a top contender. Jiri Prochazka, having trained with Page in the UK, believes the British striker has what it takes to overcome Magomedov’s aggressive style.

Trending

Previewing the fight in a recent episode of the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, Prochazka said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I trained with Michael Page. I think he will handle that. What I really liked when I was in camp in England in their gym, they're going in every attack with full power and then move. That's something they need to do and that's why they need good cardio... So they work on that a lot."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Shara Magomedov previews upcoming clash against Michael 'Venom' Page

Shara Magomedov’s rapid rise in the UFC has led to a co-main event showdown against Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC Saudi Arabia. His devastating knockout win against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308, featuring back-to-back spinning backfists, solidified his reputation as a highlight-reel striker. The victory earned him a performance bonus and propelled him into his biggest fight so far.

Page, known for his unorthodox striking, enters the bout after a decision win over Kevin Holland and a loss to Ian Machado Garry. Moving up to middleweight against Magomedov, he potentially won’t face the grappling challenges that troubled him before.

Magomedov previewed the fight during a recent interview with UFC, stating:

"It’s great when two fighters of this high caliber, of this level, when they meet together, all you see is sparks in the octagon. It’s going to be a very interesting bout... I don’t think it’s going to be something that we prepared. I expect it’s going to be something we find during the fight because when I’m inside there, I don’t even know what to expect from myself. Potentially, maybe it’s something we worked on, but really, I think it’s going to be unexpected, unpredictable.” [H/t: ufc.com]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.