Michael 'Venom' Page answers if he would stay in the middleweight division should he beat Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia 

Michael 'Venom' Page has not entered the octagon since last June when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Ian Garry at UFC 303. He is set to make his return this weekend when he faces Shara Magomedov at UFC Fight Night 250 in just his second career bout at middleweight.

The No.15-ranked welterweight recently revealed which weight class he wants to compete in, if he is able to get past his upcoming opponent. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Page was asked if there was a chance he would remain at middleweight. He responded:

"I'd definitely return to '85 at some point, but the goal is always going to be 170. I want the belt at 170. I think it's a great time in that division to really pursue and make big steps towards the belt, but as you said, every now and then, if there's a great fight to be had, I may take some more pit stops."

When asked if his next fight will be at welterweight regardless of his performance and the result this weekend, Page said:

"Yes. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Unless it's a really exciting fight, the next stop is definitely 170."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments on his future plans below:

Page has almost exclusively competed at welterweight in his mixed martial arts career. His only bout at middleweight came back in 2013 as he defeated Ramdan Mohamed via first-round submission at Super Fight League 15.

Michael 'Venom' Page believes Shara Magomedov will be stubborn to shoot for a takedown

Michael 'Venom' Page's upcoming bout with Shara Magomedov figures to be a high-level striking bout. The No.15-ranked welterweight revealed that he believes his opponent will be stubborn to attempt a takedown during his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

"I think he's going to be stubborn to shoot because if he shoots he's never going to hear the end of it for the rest of his career, that one-time MVP made you shoot. So, he's going to be very stubborn, but, again, it's different when you're taking damage and you feel like you need to just be safe so it may happen."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments on Shara Magomedov attempting a takedown below:

Page added that the fight is exciting to him because he believes it will be a striking contest. He noted that he is looking forward to the bout and likes his chances against any top-level striker.

