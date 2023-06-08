Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin make a grand gesture to children's hospital in hometown Crumlin

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have made a huge donation to the children's hospital in their hometown.

The sister of McGregor's fiancee Dee Devlin, Sandra Devlin recently set up a GoFundMe campaign for her niece Sienna. While the goal for the campaign was to reach €300, it has already reached €10,215.

Interestingly, out of the €10,215 raised, €10,000 were donated by Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin, according to GoFundMe's page. The donation came by the name of Aunty Dee and Uncle Conor McG and it was later confirmed by The Sun that the donation was in fact from 'The Notorious' and his fiancee.

While details of Sienna's condition are unknown to the public at the moment, it has been revealed in the GoFundMe profile that she attends the Children's Heart Centre in Conor McGregor's hometown of Crumlin, Ireland.

The facility is a state-of-the-art unit set up to provide cardiac care to children up to the age of sixteen and is responsible for cardiac monitoring, assessments, investigations, post-surgery management, and non-surgical management.

Conor McGregor donation: 'The Notorious' donated $3.7 million to help 9/11 first responders and homeless veterans

Despite being one of the hated figures in the world of combat sports, McGregor certainly has a humane side to him which a lot of people tend to ignore.

'The Notorious' is one of the highest paid athletes ever and has never forgotten to give back to the people in need and there are countless examples of his philanthrophic efforts with the most recent one being his donation to the Children's Hospital in Crumlin.

Earlier this year in March, McGregor made a staggering $3.7 million to the Tunnel to Tower Foundations. The charity is focused on helping homeless veterans and 9/11 first responders in the United States of America.

A Twitter account with the username @innermindenigma took to the social media platform to applaud McGregor's efforts in helping the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which the Irishman retweeted. The tweet read:

"High praise to Conor Mcgregor, donating 3.7 million dollars to help homeless veterans and 9/11 first responders. Great job by Frank Siller and the charity to ensure 93% of donations go to people who need it most."

