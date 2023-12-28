Conor McGregor demands more compensation for women as Forbes publishes highest-paid female athletes list

Conor McGregor has called on sporting organizations to pay female athletes more money following the latest figures published by Forbes for the highest earners of the year.

The Irishman previously become the first MMA star to top the male athlete earnings back in 2021, generating a staggering $180 million between May 2020 to May 2021. Despite only fighting once during that time, which saw him suffer a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, 'The Notorious' opted to sell his shares in the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand, guaranteeing himself the top spot.

In the latest article by Forbes, topping the female athlete list in 2023 was Polish tennis star Iga Świątek, who earned $23.9 million in the last year.

Interestingly, nine of the top 10 female athletes in the list all play tennis. Świątek is also the only woman since 2016 not named Serena Williams or Naomi Osaka to land the number one spot.

After Forbes shared the latest article on X (formerly Twitter), Conor McGregor opted to responded to the post. The UFC star called for organizations to pay female athletes more as, in comparision, he earned over five times what Iga Świątek did when he topped the male athlete list.

McGregor tweeted:

"Women deserve to be paid more."

Dana White shares updated regarding Conor McGregor's UFC return

Dana White recently provided an update to fans about the potential return of Conor McGregor in 2024.

The Irishman last fought for the promotion back in 2021 when he faced Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout. Their clash was cut short, however, as McGregor suffered a freak leg break injury which required surgery. 'The Notorious' then returned to screens earlier this year to coach opposite Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter.

'Iron' is also expected to welcome McGregor back to the octagon, but as of yet their bout has not been confirmed. Rumors have suggested the pair could be facing one another at the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view, but Dana White has provided an update on the situation.

During a recent Instagram Live, the UFC CEO stated that they remain in talks with the Irishman's camp, but as of yet nothing has been agreed regarding his return to the octagon. White said:

"We talked tonight. I'm in Abu Dhabi, he's in Dubai. We're gonna figure something out. We're talking.”

