Dana White shares a disappointing update on Conor McGregor's potential UFC return

Dana White recently shared some new details on Conor McGregor potentially making his UFC return.

The Irishman hasn't made an outing in the promotion since he suffered a brutal leg fracture in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Earlier this year, McGregor returned as a coach on 'The Ultimate Fighter' opposite Michael Chandler.

While Chandler is expected to welcome McGregor back to the octagon, their fight hasn't been officially announced yet. After the Irishman got back in the USADA testing pool in October, many thought it was a sign that he was close to signing for a fight. However, neither McGregor nor the UFC have shared any solid update regarding his long-awaited comeback.

During a recent Instagram Live, Dana White revealed some intriguing information about McGregor's return. He said:

"We talked tonight. I'm in Abu Dhabi, he's in Dubai. We're gonna figure something out. We're talking.”

While many fans of 'The Notorious' have pegged their hopes on seeing him return on the momentous UFC 300 card, White's statements could indicate that the promotion hadn't discussed booking a fight for him so far.

Conor McGregor notably vented his frustration at the UFC during the recent 'Day of Reckoning' boxing card in Saudi Arabia and even hinted at returning to the squared circle against Manny Pacquiao instead.

Conor McGregor UFC return: Sean O'Malley on why the promotion may be cold-shouldering 'The Notorious'

Sean O'Malley recently shared his thoughts on why the UFC hasn't booked a fight for Conor McGregor yet. The reigning bantamweight champion theorized that the Irishman could be too expensive for the promotion, potentially leading to them delaying his return on purpose.

McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star the UFC has ever seen and is widely credited for helping bring MMA into the mainstream. Given his status in the sport, it's no surprise that he is among the highest-paid fighters in history. The Irishman reportedly made over $25 million in five fights between 2015 and 2016.

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, 'Suga' shared his theory as to why Conor McGregor hasn't been booked for a fight yet. He said:

"Conor's supposedly just begging for a fight... I wonder if he's just making so much money per fight that it's really just not beneficial to the UFC. Like, they're losing money when he fights... It seems like he's trying to get on that [UFC 300]."

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below (2:45):