Conor McGregor goes off on Manny Pacquiao in fiery Saudi Arabia callout - "He owes me $8 million"

Conor McGregor recently issued a fiery callout to boxing legend Manny Pacquiao amidst an ongoing legal dispute between the pair. The Irishman electrified the audience at the 'The Day of Reckoning' boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which was co-headlined by heavyweight boxing sensations Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, McGregor promptly singled out boxing legend Manny Pacquiao without hesitation when asked about his next fight. McGregor further challenged Pacquiao to step up in weight for a boxing showdown in Saudi Arabia, emphatically stating:

"How about me vs. Manny here in Saudi? How does that sound to you? Wouldn't you think Manny should have to come up in weight, considering it's his sport? Would you think that's what a man would do vs. what a mouse would do? Manny already owes me $8 million via the court of law. He was signed to my management company and didn't honor his deal. So fight at my weight and I'll square that bill away."

This intense exchange follows a legal dispute earlier this year, where McGregor claimed that Pacquiao allegedly owed him $8 million due to a failed two-fight deal between their respective promotions.

The longstanding feud between the two sports icons escalated when McGregor voiced his frustration over an $8 million settlement dispute during the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing clash in Riyadh. The history between them includes a canceled 2021 boxing bout due to strained relations with McGregor's management agency, Paradigm Sports, which later won a legal battle against Pacquiao.

Paradigm Sports asserted that Manny Pacquiao concealed a pre-existing management arrangement while entering into a contract with them, seeking damages exceeding $20 million. The jury in the case delivered a verdict favoring Paradigm Sports, reportedly awarding them $5.1 million in damages.

