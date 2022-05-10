Conor McGregor doesn't deserve a title fight, but Charles Oliveira is the most favorable matchup for him - Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes that Charles Oliveira would be a favorable matchup for Conor McGregor. However, 'The Count' doesn't believe that the Irishman deserves a crack at the lightweight title.

Speaking on an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, the former UFC middleweight champion explained that McGregor's star status alone could be enough to secure a title bout, even if he hasn't earned one.

"For McGregor, does he deserve a title fight? No, he doesn't. But he's the biggest star in the sport and sometimes that just sways in. And I wouldn't be angry if he got it. Charles would welcome it. That would be a massive fight, [an] absolute blockbuster."

Bisping also opined that a fight against Oliveira could largely work in McGregor's favor considering that 'Do Bronx' has been frequently dropped during his recent bouts:

"I've said this before, Charles does get hit. Out of all the matchups that might favor Conor the most, simply because Charles [gets hit]. And everyone knows I'm not kissing McGregor's a**. I'm far from being a fanboy of McGregor."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss a potential Charles Oliviera vs. Conor McGregor fight below:

Who will Conor McGregor fight in his UFC return?

Many potential matches are being thrown around for Conor McGregor's much-anticipated return to the octagon.

The Irishman was recently called out by Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler following their respective wins at the recent UFC 274 pay-per-view.

Watch Charles Oliveira's UFC 274 post-fight octagon interview below:

Watch Michael Chandler's UFC 274 post-fight octagon interview below:

Responding to Oliveira's challenge on Twitter, the Irishman stated that he wasn't sure about making the 155-pound championship weight after bulking up through his recovery phase. However, the former two-division champion reiterated his desire to take on 'Do Bronx' somewhere down the line and concluded that he would consider the Brazilian's challenge.

McGregor also appeared keen on a potential matchup against Chandler. Also on Twitter, the 33-year-old responded to 'Iron's callout, stating that he would certainly fight the former Bellator champion at some point in the future after his impressive performance. However, McGregor has since deleted both the tweets.

At this point, a fight against Michael Chandler may seem like a more viable option, especially considering that the No.5-ranked lightweight is willing to throw down with McGregor at 170 pounds.

However, it is quite likely there could be plenty of other options on the table by the time McGregor is ready to finally make his return to the octagon. 'The Notorious' is expected to make his UFC long-anticipated comeback this fall.

