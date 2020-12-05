Conor McGregor details the intense training regime that sets him apart from other UFC fighters

"There is no talent here. This is hard work. This is an obsession."

These words were uttered by none other than arguably the most popular UFC fighter of all time, Conor McGregor.

The Irishman always attributed all the fame and the riches that he has today to sheer dedication and pure hard work. In a recent post on Instagram, The Mac Life revealed just how much work Conor McGregor has already put in on his training camp for the upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

From the statistics revealed, it is clear that the hard work and dedication McGregor puts in for each of his fights, both in terms of training and promotion, is what sets him apart from the competition. With another seven weeks to go before the fight, McGregor has already completed 375 minutes of sparring in his training camp, which is equivalent to 15 championship MMA fights. McGregor also said that this is why his last fight against Donald Cerrone lasted just 40 seconds.

Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma) has given an insight into just how much work he's put into the training so far. 375 minutes of sparring, and there's another 7 weeks to go. Hard graft.

The first time McGregor and Poirier locked horns was at UFC 178 in 2014. In that fight, then-promising prospect McGregor slept Poirier in the first round, just like he had predicted, to claim a massive TKO win that propelled his star to new heights.

Conor McGregor's coach believes the Irishman will win the rematch against Dustin Poirier

In a recent interview, Conor McGregor's striking coach Owen Roddy claimed that while both McGregor and Poirier have improved a lot since the first time they fought each other, the Irishman remains the better fighter. Roddy explained that although Dustin possesses good striking, toughness, and durability, McGregor's striking is way too precise for 'The Diamond' to emerge victorious in the fight.

I think Poirier's improved an awful lot since that first fight. I think Conor has improved, you know, more, since then as well. They're definitely better fighters than they were when they fought each other but Conor is still the better fighter. I just think he's too precise."

"Poirier is skillful, he's got good hands and he's tough and durable, and he sets a good pace but I just don't see where he beats Conor. Conor's just too good everywhere, too precise, and too clinical with his striking."

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will face each other in a rematch at UFC 257 on January 23, most likely at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi and with fans in attendance.