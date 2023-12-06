Conor McGregor discusses resurfaced photos with Chicago Mayor and plumbers union head for St. Patrick’s Day parade of 2019

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor continued his spree of posts on social media centered around his native country of Ireland.

In his latest post, he took aim at the Irish Taoiseach, or head of state, Leo Varadkar, as pictures of the two from 2019 resurfaced. In the throwback pictures, Varadkar and McGregor are shown walking alongside the mayor of Chicago and the head of the local plumbers union for the St. Patrick's Day parade in Chicago.

McGregor expressed his support for the 'working man' while simultaneously calling out Varadkar, stating that he's "never worked a real job."

McGregor wrote:

"Walking alongside the Chicago Mayor and the head of the plumbers union for the St. Patrick’s Day Chicago parade. I was there representing Ireland and the working man. Leo et al on the outside bet in the corner, fuming. Never worked a real job that’s why they were put there walking through the crowd. Getting in the way of people’s good views. Nothing new I suppose."

Conor McGregor criticized Leo Varadkar for his vague description of a young girl, Emily Hand, being released by Hamas.

In his original post on St. Patrick's Day in 2019, McGregor called it an honor to lead the parade alongside the mayor.

"Leading the charge for the St. Patrick’s day Parade here in the great city of Chicago! Thank you to my friends Jim and Michelle and the entire plumbers unions, and also the City’s Mayor, Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Thank you so much for the hospitality! What a city! What a parade! What an honour!! I am one proud Irishman today, and everyday, thank you all so much! Slainte ☘️"

Conor McGregor responds to Elon Musk backing him to run for Irish presidency

Conor McGregor's recent patriotic fervor on social media has seen him actively voice out his opinion on various issues.

As a global icon, many have called on him to run for the presidency in the upcoming elections. X owner Elon Musk was the latest to back him against his potential opposition.

Conor McGregor warmly received Musk's support and explained the nomination process to him while making assurances if he were to be elected:

"I’d fancy my chances Elon, 100%... I’d just be happy with absolute transparency and consultation to the public. Currently there is none... Me, I’d clean the fuckin’ dail if it meant our issues were heard and corrected and the public were consulted in these decisions. A true democracy!"

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet